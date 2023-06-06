Father-daughter duo to walk from Mass. to Canada on annual journey to spread message of inclusion

By Adrian Pastor

LEICESTER, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Pennsylvania woman with a movement disorder is traveling hundreds of miles on foot from Massachusetts to Canada with the hope of spreading a message that goes beyond borders.

Along Route 7 in Leicester, Emma and Dan Perritano are a week into their annual journey averaging about 30,000 steps a day.

“We do this primarily because we like it, and we enjoy it, and if we can help an organization along the way, we do that,” said Dan Perritano.

Just days after Emma was born, she suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, and it was unclear if she would live, her father said. She was later diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Now at 24 years old, the journey across New England marks her 7th Annual Walk, raising awareness for notable causes and organizations while inspiring conversations about inclusion and fitness.

“As we’ve gone through her journey with her, we try to look at things through the lens of ‘how can she do it, how could she do it?’ And this is how she can get out and see Vermont,” Dan Perritano said.

Donations from this year’s walk will go to the Voices For Independence fitness program, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving children and adults with disabilities.

Emma and Dan said they hope to continue to take in the green mountain scenery, meet locals, and make an impact one mile at a time throughout this year’s journey.

“We love guest walkers. If you see us, pull over and say hello. We have all day — we’re never in a hurry to get our miles done,” said Dan Perritano. “Pull over, say hello and meet Emma.”

The duo is on track to make it to Canada this upcoming weekend as they will continue to walk along Route 7 all the way to the border.

