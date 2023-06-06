Mansfield ISD graduate smashes stereotypes, wants to help others do the same

By KEITH RUSSELL

Click here for updates on this story

MANSFIELD, Texas (KTVT) — Do you know what stereotypes are? They are often beliefs formed about what a certain group of people can or cannot do when it comes to race, gender, age, physical disabilities and more.

One graduate from Mansfield ISD just smashed a stereotype and looks forward to helping others do the same.

Every time Macaiah Joubert tees off, she not only sees where the ball is going, she see how far she’s come.

In her own words, “I feel excited but also….just joyful.” Joubert is joyful to be the first African American student from Mansfield Timberview High School to receive a golf scholarship.

No one knows what this represents more than her father, Wendell Joubert. He says, “Even though it’s 2023, to be able to say the first….that’s huge. It opens up so many doors for others to come behind.”

Golf represents part of Macaiah’s scholarship. The other part is her walking across the stage with a 3.96 GPA. It’s a testament of her hard work.

It’s also an example that anything is achievable, if you stay on the ball.

Macaiah wants to use this opportunity, “So, it can show that people who look like me….they can do it. They can achieve greatness.”

She will always have fond memories of Tangle Ridge Golf Club in Grand Prairie – it was where her grandmother, whom she referred to as Nana Edna, saw her play for the first and last time before passing away last year.

Macaiah says, “We were super close. Playing golf helps me to be reminded of her.” Her resilience is reflected in her physical as well as emotional scars.

The scars on her knees are a reminder that she grew five inches in one year when she was around 10 years old. Her growth spurt caused a bone malformation, requiring multiple surgeries, which meant re-learning to walk just to resume playing the game she loves.

Now, she’s able to take that game to the next level. Holding back tears, her father explains, “You’re watching your kid compete and knowing she’s doing just as well as others and not getting opportunities. I’m excited that the coach at Prairie View A&M said, ‘I’m gonna give your kid a chance.'”

A chance is all Macaiah needed. A chance to succeed is what she yearns for other young minorities to have as well.

Micaiah closes by saying, “We need to know that we can do that. And that we can become great.”

Macaiah says having family in the area of Prairie View A&M – around 40 minutes outside of Houston – will help with her transition to college.

Yes, she wants to see where the game of golf can take her. But, ultimately, she wants to be an early childhood educator.

She wants to instill in other young children the belief that you can make the most of your opportunities, regardless of your background, if you work hard enough.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.