Woman run over, killed by own car in Charlotte Park, police say

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman died after being run over by her car that was left in gear while she was moving her trash can at a home in Charlotte Park, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Joyce Hicks, 81, had been visiting a friend on American Road. She parked her car on the street at the top of a hill. As she put her car into gear to drive away, the car rolled backward into a trashcan.

Police say on Monday afternoon, Hicks got out to move the trash can when her car ran her over after leaving it in gear.

The car rolled backward over her and continued down the hill of American Road and came to rest in the front yard of a home.

There were no other vehicles involved in this fatal accident, according to MNPD.

