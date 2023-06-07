Stray kitten undergoes life-saving limb amputation surgery

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — An injured stray kitten will now live out her nine lives on three legs, thanks to life-saving surgery.

The kitten, now named Baguette, was found on the streets of Lowell, Massachusetts, late last week, and while she did not have any external wounds, her hind leg was fractured beyond the point of repair and needed urgent veterinary care, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

ARL’s shelter medicine staff amputated the limb, and for the past several days, Baguette has shown remarkable progress.

“She is unhindered by the missing leg, and now being pain-free, is happy, healthy, showing off her infectious personality, and is nearly ready to thrive in a forever home,” the ARL said.

Baguette is not currently available for adoption but will be as she makes progress in her recovery, the ARL said.

