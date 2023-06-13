Police pull over speeding car, find 17-year-old inside suffering from multiple gunshots

By DaVonté McKenith

DANVILLE, Virginia (WXII) — The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding whoever shot a teenager multiple times.

The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. on the 400 block of Memorial Drive, near Poplar Street.

Danville police officers say they responded to the area and stopped a car that had been spotted speeding away from the Washington and First streets area.

Inside the car was a 17-year-old who was being taken to the hospital.

Police immediately started life-saving measures until more help arrived. The teen was later airlifted to another medical facility, police say.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the area of Washington Street and First Street, where multiple shell casings were recovered. Officers say a malicious wounding investigation is now underway.

“Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, (or) contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000,” a news release said.

