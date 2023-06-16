Georgia man accused of stealing over $30,000 from St. Louis County stores by altering $100 bill

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man from Georgia is accused of felony stealing after he allegedly stole over $30,000 by altering a $100 bill.

Tio Robinson, 29, of Conyers, Georgia, is charged with one count of stealing $25,000 of more.

According to court documents, in May 2023, Robinson and others went to convenience stores in Affton and South County where “‘electronic no chance amusement devices’, similar to video slot machines and other gaming devices” were located. The suspects won on the machines by altering a $100 bill inserted into the machine to begin playing the game. The bill could be retained so they could play the game again without losing the money. The machines gave out vouchers that were exchanged for cash upon winning.

Using the method, the group allegedly stole $30,416.00.

Surveillance video captured the crimes and the suspect vehicle, which had been rented by Robinson, investigators said. He and the others were arrested in St. Charles County during an alleged similar crime.

When he was arrested, St. Louis County police said Robinson admitted to taking the money and argued that the machines themselves were illegal.

The names of the other suspects were not released.

