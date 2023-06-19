Fight in check-out line at gas station leads to stabbing, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

GREER, South Carolina (WYFF) — A fight in the check-out line at an Greer gas station led to a stabbing between two people who did not know each other, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they were called to the Spinx on The Parkway in Greer Sunday morning about a man being stabbed.

Lt. Ryan Flood said Frank Arthur Lawson, 62, was charged with assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Flood said that investigators learned Lawson stabbed another person he did not know after a fight in the check-out line.

The arrest warrant said Lawson used a knife to stab the other person in the neck.

According to Flood, the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

