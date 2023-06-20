Pioneering study shows prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Populations

By Cynthia Yip

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Alzheimer’s researchers from Brigham Young University say, considering the notable prevalence of conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension within these communities, this suggests an increased risk, as these conditions are known to contribute to Alzheimer’s development.

A pioneering study is now underway to better understand the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander and other Indigenous populations.

The grant is $14.6 million and the 3 universities on the grant are BYU, WSU (Washington State University), and University of Miami.

President Keoni Kauwe (President of BYUH and Professor of Biology at BYU Provo) is one of the Principal Investigators. He is Native Hawaiian from Molokai and continues his Alzheimer’s disease research while also being president of a university.

Justina P. Tavana is a PhD Candidate in Department of Biology at Brigham Young University. Tavana says, exercise and diet are important to diminish the risk or to mitigate the development of alzheimers. In Hawaii, an estimated 29,000 people ages 65 and older have some form of dementia, with that number projected to grow to 35,000 in 2025. She adds, “A sense of community and being able to interact with each other and talk story that keeps your brain active that is such a good thing to do, we’re used to coming together. Covid took a toll on us and isolation took a toll on those who are suffering from dementia.”

This project seeks to expand treatment and research on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander groups. One way in which the researchers are doing that is by developing culturally tailored dementia diagnostic tools for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) populations. They have translated and are in the process of validating these screening tools adapted for Samoan and Tongan populations. By recruiting and enrolling the first NHPI dementia cohort, they aim to identify novel genetic variants associated with AD and improve our understanding of AD in our communities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.