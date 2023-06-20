Teenager rescued from Cornelius crevice

By Web staff

CORNELIUS, Oregon (KPTV) — A teenager was rescued from Cornelius crevice after getting stuck in what they thought to be a cave.

On Monday, Cornelius Fire Department responded to a call alongside the Forest grove Fire Department about a teen stuck in a hole, according to the Cornelius FD twitter.

The teenager had found a “cave like” entrance and wanted to explore it. After getting slightly stuck, fire and rescue officials were able to help the teenager out of the hole unharmed.

The Cornelius Fire Department would like the people to know that while it might seem fun to explore the unknowns of the underground, it is best to refrain from doing so.

