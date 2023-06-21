Audit uncovers civil rights violations among Sacramento police

By MARLEE GINTER

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Sacramento police officers are under scrutiny following a new audit uncovering multiple civil rights violations.

The details were revealed at Tuesday night’s Sacramento City Council meeting. Police bodycam video shows officers handcuffing a 10-year-old girl who auditors say posed no threat to officers.

“We need to point out things that we can get better at,” said Latesha Watson, the director of the Sacramento Office of Public Safety Accountability.

Watson’s office released the investigation of more than 100 complaints filed against Sacramento police officers over a two-year period. The report shows that in 35% of those cases, people’s constitutional rights were violated.

“As an oversight entity, we represent the public,” she said.

The audit found cases of improper search and seizure, prolonged detention, unlawful pat downs and warrantless entry into people’s homes. The majority of the complaints come from Black and Hispanic communities.

“Some of them are heartbreaking,” said Dwight White, the inspector general for the City of Sacramento.

The civil rights violations are drawing condemnation from the community. Police Chief Kathy Lester acknowledged some of the misconduct but said they are just a small fraction of the overall calls for service that officers handle each year.

“We agree that our department can and must do better,” Lester said at the meeting.

The audit makes recommendations to establish an updated search and seizure policy, require officers to report reasons why they stopped and frisked a person, and establish a clear policy on handcuffing children.

“Very important to have clear standards when we can and cannot search them,” Watson said.

“I think the recommendations are worth examining and can help us improve,” Lester said.

City leaders say this type of independent oversight is crucial in providing transparency to the public.

“It’s obviously a different era in policing, not only in our city but in the country,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said at the meeting.

Chief Lester indicated she is considering the recommended policy changes and is working on a timeline to put them in effect.

