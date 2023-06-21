Four fans hit by car before White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field, car later crashes on Dan Ryan

By ANDREW RAMOS, SARA MACHI

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A car plowed into four people who were on their way to the White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening.

The driver was taken into custody and hospitalized after the car crashed into a median wall on the Dan Ryan Expressway soon afterward. Charges are pending.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said at 6:22 p.m., the car was barreling east down 35th Street when it slammed into the four fans. The fans – two women and two men – were crossing 35th Street at Shields Avenue, and were going to Guaranteed Rate Field to see the White Sox take on the Texas Rangers.

Pedestrians scrambled moments after the car plowed through a crowd making their way inside the ballpark.

A witness who did not want to be on camera describes the chaos that ensued.

“They were all on the ground,” the witness said. “One was half on the ground and half on the sidewalk. The other ones were on the sidewalk.”

Three of the victims were immediately given aid by personal protection officers outside the ballpark. The fourth flipped and landed in the sunroof of the car that had hit them all, Melean said.

The fourth victim was still partially in the car when it sped off, Melean said.

Illinois State Police pursued the car, with help from a Chicago Police SWAT team. The car crashed on the outbound Dan Ryan near 45th Street.

The victims ranged in age from 24 to 64, while the suspects ranged in age from 20 to 25, Melean said.

The victims’ conditions ranged from serious to critical, Melean said.

The Fire Department earlier said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in very critical condition, while another was in serious condition at the same hospital. A third patient was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The suspect was into custody on the Dan Ryan, and the police Major Accident Investigation Unit continued to investigate late Tuesday. Charges against the suspects were pending.

Local outbound lanes on the Dan Ryan were shut down near the scene after the crash and arrests.

Police have not yet determined why the car was speeding down 35th Street.

A witness told CBS 2 the driver appeared frustrated with the delay on 35th Street, and suddenly blew past a traffic officer.

There was no indication that the victims were targeted by the people in the car, Melean said.

The White Sox released this statement late Tuesday:

“Four fans were injured this evening in a hit-and-run incident outside Guaranteed Rate Field prior to the start of tonight’s Chicago White Sox game. The injured were treated at the scene and transported to local hospitals, while the Illinois State Police and Chicago Police apprehended the suspect blocks away.

“Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game. The Chicago White Sox organization expresses its appreciation to the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and others, including fans, who responded to the incident and provided immediate care for the victims.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.