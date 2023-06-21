Hamtramck LGBTQ+ festival planned in response to city’s flag ban

By KELLY VAUGHEN

Click here for updates on this story

HAMTRAMCK, Michigan (WWJ) — In response to the Hamtramck City Council’s ban on Pride flags on city property, a nonprofit theater is launching a festival supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Alphabet Fest will be held at Planet Ant in Hamtramck on July 28. The one-day event features social networking, comedy shows, and a dance party.

“And we want everyone who comes here that day, whether they are a member of the LGBTQ community or they are an ally or anything in between, that we are here to celebrate a strong and vibrant community that is beautiful because of its diversity,” said Darren Shelton, the executive director of Planet Ant Theatre,

Planet Ant is a 30-year-old nonprofit performing arts organization. Shelton said across their three stages, they do 15 to 22 individual performances each week. The performances may include comedy, improv, dramatic theater, burlesque, drag, live music, and more.

Shelton said they organized the event in response to Hamtramck’s ban on flags symbolizing sexual orientation, race, religion, or politics on government property.

“The city of Hamtramck has been taking small steps in what I would describe as the wrong direction for a long time,” he said. “This is a little bit of a bolder step, but I think it further others a very, very, very important and contributing group of this community.”

Shelton says all are welcome to Alphabet Festival. They even invited their political representatives.

“If everybody could refocus a little bit on respect and kindness, we could make a lot of progress on these barriers that seem to be impassable.”

All the money raised from the festival goes towards their fundraiser for LGBTQ+ programming and additional security in their facilities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.