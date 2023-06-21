Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

By Evan Sobol and Hector Molina

Click here for updates on this story

CANTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A mother bear and three cubs broke into a Canton home Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Canton police officers and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the home, authorities said.

Police did not share what street the home is on. They said it happened in the northern part of town.

DEEP tranquilized the bear and placed her in a culvert trap, according to officials.

Officials said the plan is to “haze” her. She will then be released in the area.

“Sometimes bears have to be hazed to change their behavior when they are getting too close to humans,” the National Park Service said.

“The sow is a 10-year-old collared bear with no history of serious conflicts with humans,” DEEP said.

DEEP is in charge of the investigation, according to police.

Neighbors say this is not the first time the bear has broken into a home. Rebecca Cleavelend, who lives less than a quarter mile from the house they broke into on Tuesday, believes the mother broke into her freezer.

She says the mom and her cubs passed by her house before breaking into the other family’s house.

“It sounds like it was a mom and three cubs and we’ve had a mom and three cubs in our yard,” said Cleaveland.

Cleaveland says the family of bears are popular in the neighborhood and online.

“They’re very well known, not just on TikTok but very well known on social media platforms,” said Cleaveland.

The homeowner of the house that the bears broke into on Tuesday says that her son was home alone at the time of the break in and called in an emergency.

Canton police did not share how the bears got into the home, recommended these bear safety tips:

Keeping first floor windows closed Keeping trash in the garage Be aware of bear activity Keep in mind of pets when letting them out Stay away from mama bears and cubs

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.