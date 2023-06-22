11-year old with genetic disorder gets adaptive bike

By Javier Guerra

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A bike 11-year-old Zoey Rodriguez can use to ride safely and comfortably. When we spoke to Zoey and her mom Stephanie Rodriguez in March, they had entered the great bike giveaway online. In order to receive a bike, you could either get the most votes, or you can raise the money. If a participant gets 50 votes, they’re entered into a drawing.

Although Zoey didn’t win the competition, Zoey was able to raise money from your donations after the story aired on KRIS 6 News.

“The story told people about Zoey and her need for a bike, and people just opened their hearts and ended up donating small and large,” Rodriguez said.

Zoey’s favorite thing to do on her new bike is to ring the bell. The bike will help with balance and will allow her to ride with her sister and mom.

“It’s really hard to tip over. The other day, she ran into the grass, and it was really nice to know she was not going to tip over,” Zoey’s mom said.

Zoey strapped up and put on her helmet, and she was ready to ride. The bike will help her stay safe and will also help Zoey get stronger physically and mentally.

