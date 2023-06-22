‘Widowed and married within a 10-minute span’: Groom dies one hour after ceremony, friends hope to support bride

By Sarah Fili

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A day of joy ends in sorrow.

An Omaha woman who just married the love of her life will now have to bury him.

He died an hour after they said their vows.

Monday was an important day for the Davis family: Juneteenth, but also Johnnie Mae’s grandmother’s birthday. Friends said the couple was looking forward to the day after two recent losses in Johnnie Mae’s life, including her father.

No one could have imagined how their day would end.

“We were in the church and it was a beautiful ceremony,” said Jewel Roberson, Johnnie Mae’s friend.

Just married: Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis.

“It was the happiest day of Toraze’s life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was. And it’s just his energy. I just knew that he was just, it was a great day for him,” said Monica Miller, friend and ECO Supportive co-worker of Johnnie Mae.

After Monday’s ceremony, the couple popped outside to take photos. Their celebration would turn to chaos.

“His heart stopped for the first time at 4:35, just an hour after the ceremony had begun,” Roberson said.

Johnnie Mae Davis would be a bride and a widow within an hour.

“Toraze suffered from a medical event that was not survivable,” Roberson said.

Toraze Davis, just 48 years old, suffered a fatal blood clot.

“In a second. It happened within seconds,” Roberson said.

The couple’s children, their parents, family and their friends were all in attendance. Now, they’re trying to help Johnnie Mae cope with losing the love of her life.

“Johnnie Mae has suffered through so much and she’s just such a loving person,” Roberson said.

Davis is a director at ECO Supportive Living, organizing events and helping older people and those with disabilities live a normal life.

“Some of the work that Johnnie Mae has done in the community through her own efforts include mentoring early entrepreneurs through the stages of business ownership and financial literacy. Johnnie Mae has dedicated her life to helping others, specifically aiming to protect the most vulnerable members. Johnnie Mae’s everyday life at ECO Living consists of managing the care network of support for the elderly and disabled,” Roberson said.

“At ECO Supportive Living, our motto is that we treat our clients like family. Johnnie Mae is a true living example of what that means. Johnny Mae Goes above and beyond for the elderly and disabled population that we serve. It doesn’t matter what time or how big the need is Johnnie Mae is always willing to help. I’m asking that the community come together and Give back the same support she does continuously. I just really want the community and all of us to just support her in the same way that she does on a daily basis,” Miller said.

Her friends said she goes above and beyond daily as a caretaker for others. Now they’re hoping the community can take care of her.

“She’s been widowed and married in a 10-minute span. She’s going to need lawn services. She’s going to need snow removal when the winter comes,” Roberson said.

Through a GoFundMe, a meal train and a donation collection at ECO Supportive Living off 86th and Blondo, they’re looking to surround their friend with love.

“We really want to stress that we want to be able to take care of her and let her the marriage and nurture her children and ourselves,” Miller said.

They hope this serves as a reminder to take your health seriously and advocate for care if something feels off.

“Every second, minute you take it seriously. You try to keep your health together so you can have more happy times and your life won’t get cut short like this,” said Tonja Ross, a nurse and friend of Johnnie Mae.

“Not all medical emergencies are preventable. However, some may be. Please learn from this tragedy and try to keep up with you and your family’s health by keeping your doctor updated on any concerns, signs, or symptoms and doing your yearly visits. There are labs, tests, treatments, and procedures that could help determine what issues your body might be having. Also, be honest with your doctor- if you are not going to do the suggested treatment- let them know- there might be a different alternative that you may be willing to try. It is important to keep being active in your health, so your happiest day does not turn into the most devastating day of your life or your loved ones’ life,” Ross said.

Roberson offered ideas to help the family: restaurant gift cards or coupons, donate services such as future snow removal or lawn care services, donations of household items such as cleaning and laundry supplies, or paper products. Those can be dropped off at Eco Supportive Living on the lower level of the building at 8611 Blondo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

