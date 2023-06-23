A family is questioning the death of a loved one

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — Theresa Gbarjolo is one of many family members not ready to entertain the thought that their beloved 21-year-old Urias Gbarjolo drowned over the Memorial Day weekend.

“With fresh blood, bleeding from his head. His ear. All scratches on his neck. No water in his stomach. His stomach was flat,” Theresa Gbarjolo said.

The family says things are not adding up.

“There’s no way I believe that he drowned,” Urias Gbarjolo’s sister, Naomie Gbarjolo said.

Valiaku Karbo, of the Liberian Association of Iowa, is helping the Gbarjolo family navigate the process after Urias Gbarjolo’s death.

Karbo says there are some serious questions that need to be answered, such as why Urias went with friends about an hour away to Lake Red Rock to swim, instead of going to his uncle’s wedding.

“We are Africans. We are very traditional people. So when your family, when your uncle is having a wedding, it is expected everyone is there,” Karbo said.

The Marion County sheriff said, at this point, there is no indication of foul play.

Once the final autopsy is complete, the sheriff’s office and the medical examiner will meet with the family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.