Chihuahua takes final ride on Harley-Davidson

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Harry — the 19-year-old chihuahua mix — got the ride of his life Tuesday.

Unfortunately, it was his last.

Harry is scheduled for humane euthanasia Wednesday morning. A series of mounting health problems, including bladder cancer, has taken its toll. His veterinarian even wondered how he had lived so far.

So, with the end in sight, Lory Kowaleski, who is fostering Harry, set about to give him a proper sendoff. Kowaleski runs Carley’s Angels, a hospice for senior or terminal pets.

Harry’s first visit Monday was to get ice cream as Baskin Robbins. The staff treated him to his favorite, sugar free vanilla yogurt.

Harry got water and lots of attention on his first-ever visit at the Bourbon Bar. Then a food truck vendor provided a snack of boiled lobster and bacon. He ended the night by watching the LSU Tigers win the national championship.

Tuesday was his big day – a ride on a Harley Davidson. Kowaleski said Harry always liked to have the wind in his face.

She put out a plea and Ronnie Dees, owner of 3State Harley-Davidson in Bossier City, contacted his friend Scoey to take Harry on his last ride. With Kowaleski clutching Harry on the back, the duo made a few brief rounds in the parking lot and away from traffic — with Harry enjoying the breeze.

Later today, Harry will get to make a final lap in a swimming pool.

“Please pray for us! I’m just not ready to let him go!” write Kowaleski.

