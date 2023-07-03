Boston City Councilor, driving on revoked license, crashes car into house

By WBZ Digital staff

JAMAICA PLAIN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is facing some serious questions after she crashed a car into a home in Jamaica Plain.

According to the police report, the car went through a fence before crashing into the house on Centre Street just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police said her four-year-old son was in the car, but was not in a proper booster seat, as required by law. The boy went to Boston Children’s Hospital and ended up with several stitches over his left eye.

Lara’s office confirmed she was driving the car, which was not hers. The police report also said she was driving on a revoked license with no insurance, the car was not registered, and it had an expired inspection sticker.

A state driving record from the Registry of Motor Vehicles said Lara’s driving record has multiple violations and sanctions, including failing to appear in court or trial in Connecticut in 2014.

Lara has been summonsed to court.

WBZ-TV reached out to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office for comment, but her staff referred us back to Boston Police.

