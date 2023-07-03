Minnesota town’s name misspelled on new road sign

By WCCO Digital Staff

OGILVIE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A small-town Minnesota mishap is leading to some laughs from the locals.

The town of Ogilvie sits just north of the Twin Cities in Kanabec County. It’s a small community, home to just under 400 people, according to the 2020 census.

But a new sign in town is drawing some attention for the wrong reason: Ogilvie is spelled wrong.

People in town say it’s a common mistake, but they keep a good sense of humor about it.

“It’s easy to misspell. I’ve gotten letters, bills, everything, with the misspelling,” resident Sharon Johnson said. “I’m just gonna laugh about it and wait for it to happen again.”

The city’s mayor, Mark Nilson, says he believes it’s an issue from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He says he thinks it’s happened before, several years ago.

WCCO has contacted the Minnesota Department of Transportation for more details on a possible fix.

