Kansas City man facing 3 counts of 1st degree murder in May nightclub shooting

By Sam Hartle , Lily O’Shea Becker

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing three counts of first degree murder in the May Club Klymax shooting deaths of Antoinette Brenson, Clarence Henderson and Jason McConnell.

According to court documents released Friday morning, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Isiah D. Clinton, 36, with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of 1st degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action in connection to the deadly shooting at the Klymax nightclub.

Around 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, police were called to the nightclub, located at 4244 Indiana Ave., on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two of the victims had already died at the scene. A third victim died from injuries at the hospital. Two other victims were also injured in the shooting.

Police detectives used surveillance video from a nearby cafe, a witness and an adjacent property owner to piece together the details of the incident.

Additionally, police obtained a search warrant from Google to request any Google account activity within a specific area around the club during the time frame of the shooting. The search warrant revealed 250 “obfuscated identities” that detectives narrowed down to 10 common devices. One the the devices was later matched to Clinton.

Law enforcement said there is a lot of physical evidence from the shooting. Kansas City, Missouri, Police Det. Ryan Taylor said at a press conference Friday morning surveillance video gave officers a vehicle description, which they were able to use to locate Clinton.

Officers conducted a search warrant on the vehicle, which they say contained clothing Clinton was allegedly wearing on the night of the shooting. Taylor said there was gunshot residue on pants obtained from the vehicle. A cellular device was also obtained during the search warrant, which provided details of communication regarding the shooting and a motive.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said there are additional suspects that have not been charged, but believes Clinton was the main suspect who had motive.

Clinton was on probation at the time of the shooting for a federal weapons violation, according to Baker.

Investigators believe Henderson was the targeted victim of the act.

The two surviving victims are “severely injured” with potential “lifelong injures,” according to Baker. Their names have not yet been released.

KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves addressed community concerns about response time from law enforcement at the press conference by saying officers were on the scene within one minute of receiving the call.

