Teen arrested in connection with mass shooting in Brooklyn neighborhood

By Amanda Engel

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — On Friday, Baltimore Police announced that a 17-year-old they believe to be involved in the mass shooting on Sunday, has been arrested.

He has been charged with three counts of weapons-related violations, and reckless endangerment. Notably, he has not been charged with any counts of homicide or attempted homicide.

Police, in a statement called the investigation still “open and ongoing,” adding that three of the 28 injured victims remain at the hospital and are listed in fair condition.

On news of the arrest, Mayor Brandon Scott provided us with the following statement:

“Bringing the perpetrators of this horrific crime to justice is our number one priority, and I want to thank everyone who had a hand in bringing this person of interest in. I am confident that this investigation will continue diligently working through every single tip, lead, and suspect. Today’s arrest is a signal that with the community’s help we can get justice for Aaliyah, Kylis, and everyone who has been impacted by this tragedy — and Baltimoreans have my word that we will not rest until we do.” There is an up to $28,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and charges in this case.

