‘Anything is possible’: Canadian organization granting older adults wishes

By Natasha O’Neill, CTVNews.ca Writer

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — For years, Victor Althiem, 78, has been missing his favourite hobby: rockhounding at Amethyst Cove, N.S. In his younger years, Althiem would use rope to climb down a cliff at the cove in search of all sorts of crystals, minerals and rocks. As he aged, the senior’s pastime seemed less and less achievable — until We Are Young (WAY) granted Althiem’s wish of revisiting his cherished hobby. Katie Mahoney, a co-founder of WAY, says the registered charity focuses on bringing a positive experience to older Canadians. “We grant three types of wishes primarily,” Mahoney told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday. “They’re either revisiting a hobby that a senior has given up due to age-related barriers, fulfilling a lifelong dream or reconnecting with family or loved ones that they haven’t seen in years.” Athiem’s wish was to go rockhounding with his son, but the descent down the cliff at Amethyst Cove made the trek challenging. Instead, WAY chartered a boat to allow him to relive his favourite pastime. ((((is this edit accurate to say?)))) “It has enhanced his self-confidence and has just positively changed him, knowing that now anything is possible,” Mahoney said. The organization was born out of an experience Mahoney had with an older adult. After being nominated in her early 20s to show an act of kindness, Mahoney chose to spend quality time with a senior who was often doing selfless acts. “We spent the day together and I learned a lot about her hardships, her personal sacrifices,” Mahoney said. “But what I learned most was that that was the first time in years that someone made a day about her.” The experience changed Mahoney’s perception of how older adults in Canada are cared for and portrayed in society and compelled her to help make their dreams come true. “They made so many sacrifices and selflessly put the needs of others (before) their own and still to this day have these dreams, but are now left with age-related barriers that are preventing them from fulfilling these dreams.” WAY, which first launched in Halifax, is now opening applications in Ontario with the goal of granting wishes to seniors across the country. Since its inception, the Canadian organization has granted 46 wishes and 7,800 little wishes to seniors in Canada.

