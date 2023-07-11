Fighting summertime crime through the game of chess

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — For kids at Be Someone summer comes with structure.

The Leadership Chess Camp helps kids learn how to fill their free time with a game they will hopefully carry throughout their lives.

“We have to teach children how to make good moves. I believe in good moves,” said Orrin Hudson, founder of Be Someone.

Hudson is well known for using the game of chess, to teach kids about life. It is also a way to support parents.

“A lady was telling me the other day that she is afraid to leave home because she doesn’t know what her son is going to get into while she is at work. I want parents to know that I am available to add value to their child, I am not going to charge them a dime,” said Hudson.

Through Be Someone, kids use a life-sized chess board to learn the game. They are going over decision-making, critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills.

“You have everything you need to win the game,” said Hudson.

