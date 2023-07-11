“We feel like we are being targeted:” VFW Post repeatedly hit by thieves

By Adam Bartow

BELFAST, Maine (WMTW) — Police in Belfast are investigating a series of thefts and vandalism at the Randall Collins VFW Post 3108.

The Post Commander, Jim Roberts, says there have been several incidents over the last couple of weeks. First, he says someone removed an estimated $350 worth of bottles from the post-collection trailer. Then, he says someone altered the flags on the POW/MIA monument, placing the POW/MIA Flag upside down and on top of the American Flag, then tying the American Flag into knots.

He says the American Legion plaque was also removed from the backside of the monument, and then this week, someone stole the entire bottle collection trailer.

The plaque has since been reattached to the monument, and the flags have been fixed, but Roberts says all that work takes time, energy and money.

“These people look after each other and also the community. They raise a lot of money, put on special social events for people, provide food, clothing, shelters in time of need. They do a lot for the community. The fact that they get something taken from them really puts a damper on the community and people around them, and we could use that support now to find the person responsible,” said Belfast Police Department Detective Patrolman, Damon Lefferts.

Lefferts said they are following some leads.

The trailer has an American flag and VFW painted on it.

“We have never experienced anything like this before in our community. And this is all something very new to us. It’s a little bit scary. We don’t know why we’re the ones being targeted, per se,” said Roberts. “We would like it to stop, but looking for the community help in finding our trailer. It’ll help alleviate some of the pain that we’re experiencing. I mean, a $2,000 loss is huge for us. It’s something that we don’t have to put into the community.”

