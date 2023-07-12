Family of 5 homeless after drunk driver crashes into their home

By Keenan Williard

Harnett County, North Carolina (WRAL) — A Harnett County family says they’re homeless after a drunk driver crashed into their home last Friday.

Brianna Poe says her family was settling in and getting ready for a night snack when a drunk driver rammed his car into their mobile home. The home was knocked off its foundation and has been deemed uninhabitable, according to Poe.

She said they thought a tree had fallen on their home.

The family has three young girls – ages 9, 4 and 2 months old. Poe says the children seem traumatized from the event, with her 4-year-old waking up in the middle of the night terrified and having flashbacks of the crash. She says her children can’t understand why they can’t go home or get their belongings.

“We are having to start all over,” she wrote on her GoFundMe.

Poe says her family doesn’t have renter’s insurance and cannot get help from any lawyers. Now, she says they are homeless.

According to the police report, the driver was traveling west on SR-1121 going 80 miles per hour, crossed the median and ran off the roadway to the left, where he struck a tree and the mobile home.

The driver was going 35 miles over the posted speed limit and was cited with a DWI and having an open container in their car.

The family is trying to start over and recover by raising money on their GoFundMe page, which has more details and photos of the crash.

