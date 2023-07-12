Lee’s Summit man admits to stealing over $340K in late grandmother’s VA benefits

By Jenna Barackman

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Jeffrey Tyler, 67, pled guilty in federal court today to stealing more than $340,000 by continuing to collect his grandmother’s veteran survivor benefits almost three decades after her death in 1993.

The Lee’s Summit man pled guilty to one count of the theft of government property and must pay $340,934 in restitution to the government according to a plea agreement.

Tyler’s plea admits he spent approximately $340,934 in veteran survivor benefits, which his late grandmother received based on her husband’s military service, for his own, personal expenses. Investigators found that Tyler had access to her bank account and wrote hundreds of checks for items such as gas and water bills.

His grandmother received $1,110 per month for a total of $13,320 annually in veteran benefits.

Tyler faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing is not yet scheduled.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.