Iconic Iowa athletes to be sculpted out of butter at 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Some of Iowa’s greatest athletes will be immortalized in butter at next month’s Iowa State Fair.

Caitlin Clark, Jack Trice and Kurt Warner will join the iconic butter cow on display in the John Deere Agriculture Building once butter sculptor Sarah Pratt is finished with them.

Clark, a star for the NCAA runner-up Iowa women’s basketball team, swept the five major Player of the Year awards this spring after becoming the first player to surpass 1,000 points and 300 assists in one season. She was named Naismith and AP Player of the Year and won the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s Ann Meyers Drysdale award and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wade Trophy.

Trice was the first African American athlete at Iowa State, a football player in the early 1920s. During a 1923 game against the University of Minnesota, Trice ended up on his back and was trampled by three Minnesota players. He died two days later from hemorrhaged lungs and internal bleeding.

Warner is an Iowa native and NFL Hall of Famer who led the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl XXXIV title and played in two other Super Bowls. His rags-to-riches story is the subject of the biopic “American Underdog,” which was released in 2021.

The 2023 Iowa State Fair runs 11 days, Aug. 10-20, with the annual parade kicking things off Aug. 9 in downtown Des Moines.

