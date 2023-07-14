Cleveland Police release body camera footage from Sunday’s mass shooting

By Maya Morita

CLEVELAND (WEWS) — Cleveland Police released clips of the body camera footage from the mass shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place on W. 6th Street as the bars were letting out around 2 a.m. and left nine people injured, according to authorities.

Clips from four officers on the scene were released, and shots can be heard in two of those clips.

Nine gunshots in total were heard while people were running from the scene. Cleveland Police officers who were stationed in the Warehouse District ran toward the gunfire.

Officers tended to victims who were lying on the ground, one of which was a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The officer made a makeshift tourniquet for the woman to stop the blood flow until paramedics arrived.

Most victims were shot in the arms, legs or hands, and none of the victims had critical injuries, according to officials.

The 25-year-old suspect, Jaylon Jennings, was taken into custody on Tuesday and appeared in court on Thursday.

Jennings was charged with nine counts of attempted murder and is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $9 million bond.

