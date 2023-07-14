Kansas City mayor, City Council members approve 15 percent pay raise for themselves

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Newly re-elected Mayor Quinton Lucas will get a bump in salary, along with Kansas City Council members.

They voted to approve a 15 percent pay increase to their salaries on Thursday, the first such increase in four years.

The salary for Mayor Quinton Lucas jumps from $141,455 to $163,082.

City Council members, whose positions are considered part-time, will experience a boost in their annual pay from $70,718 to $81,538. The salaries are fixed for the upcoming four-year term.

By comparison, city manager Brian Platt, who is appointed and not elected, earns an annual salary of $265,000.

The increase in salary will take effect on Aug. 1, 2023.

