Walter Hendrick pleads not guilty to gun charges in shooting death of his 12-year-old brother in Mattapan

By WBZ Staff

DORCHESTER (WBZ) — Walter Hendrick pleaded not guilty to gun charges Friday in the tragic shooting death of his 12-year-old brother Xavian Ellis in Mattapan.

Hendrick, 22, was ordered held on $2,500 bail at his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.

Prosecutors said Hendrick’s little brother was shot inside the family’s home on Fessenden Street Thursday afternoon. Sources told WBZ-TV’s I-Team Xavian had been shot in the torso. Investigators said a single shell casing was found at the scene. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he died.

No one has been charged with the actual shooting, but prosecutors said Hendrick owned the gun used and that he did not have a valid license to carry it. It’s unclear whether the boy found the gun and accidentally shot himself, if another child who was in the home fired the weapon or if Hendrick is to blame.

Hendrick was arrested Thursday and charged with improper storage of a firearm where someone under 18 has potential access, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He hid behind a door at his arraignment Friday as a not guilty plea was entered.

The prosecution wanted Hendrick held on $10,000 bail, but his defense attorney argued that he be released on a promise to return to court, because he just lost his little brother and his family, many of whom were in court, wants him home.

“This is his family. This is something that’s going to take time for all of them to process,” the defense attorney said. She also noted that Hendrick had never been arrested and has a child on the way next month.

The judge settled on $2,500 bail. If Hendrick posts it, he’s been ordered to surrender any guns, ammunition and weapons he has to Boston Police. Hendrick is due back in court September 6.

Xavian’s grandmother, Diane Ellis, was at the arraignment. Outside court, she was asked by reporters if the 12-year-old was playing with the gun. Ellis said she didn’t know and was hoping to learn more about the incident in court.

“I just wanted to know why. There was no answers there. None,” Ellis said. “Until I get some answers, my feelings are numb. It’s numb. I can’t say whether I’m angry, pissed off, but, it’s numb.”

Ellis said her grandson was “very helpful, loving, respectful.”

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, but they do not believe it was random. Boston Police said they are still “actively reviewing the facts and circumstances” of the incident.

