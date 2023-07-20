Neighbors support 82-year-old ice cream truck operator who was robbed

By MARISSA PERLMAN

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — An ice cream truck driver – known for serving up dollar cones to the Northwest Side for decades – was robbed at gunpoint this week while on the job.

Now, as CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday, his community is rallying around him – serving him the confidence to get back on the road.

It’s not summer in Bucktown without the dulcet tones of “La Cucaracha” playing in the neighborhood.

“When I hear it, I know,” said one neighbor.

It is also not summer in Bucktown without Wilfredo Cintron – the man who drives the ice cream truck playing that famous tune. At 82 years young, Cintron and his San Juan ice cream truck have been doling out soft-serve to the city’s Northwest Side for decades.

“You can have it all,” a woman said.

Not only that, but he’ll remember your order too – the flavor, whether you like a sugar cone.

Cintron and his son, Jay, were hard at work as usual Wednesday night. But they were also getting a little extra love because of what happened a night earlier.

Cintron was emotional after his neighbors showed up to support him. He and his son were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, on the first stop of the night.

Three suspects jumped into Cintron and his son’s ice cream truck and took all the cash they had, before taking off.

“I felt hopeless, because I seen that they had a gun to his head – and I was scared for his life,” said Jay Cintron.

One night later, the Cintrons were back with familiar faces – and bottomless soft-serve ice cream. It was going for free – thanks to Robert Magiet, who bought out the truck for the night outside his restaurant, The Stop Along at 1812 N. Milwaukee Ave., to help Cintron make back what was taken.

“Just lift his spirits, which was what was really important to me,” Magiet said, “like, just for him to know that the community has his back.”

The father and son are just grateful they weren’t hurt.

Now, Jay Cintron says his father “feels the love for them. He knows that the people live him.”

Tuesday was the first time the Cintrons faced danger on the job.

“My father’s been driving this truck for 49 years with these doors open, and today, he has to have his doors closed,” said Jay Cintron.

The doors are now closed for safety. But the ice cream window will always be open for friends.

“He says he’s always going to be here until the day he dies,” said Jay Cintron, interpreting for his father’s words in Spanish.

Police late Wednesday said there were no suspects in custody in the robbery, btu they are investigating.

In all, the Cintron family had about $300 in cash taken from them. They still sell soft-serve for $1.50.

If you want to catch the Cintrons’ truck yourself, they’re in Bucktown, Wicker Park, West Town, and Humboldt Park every night – unless it’s raining. Just listen for “La Cucaracha.”

