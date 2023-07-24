Arlington native, NFL player Lenzy Pipkins publishes book on natural hair

By KENNEDI WALKER

FORT WORTH (KTVT) — Many know Texas native Lenzy Pipkins from playing in the NFL, but now he’s working on a new game plan. His new book “The Heir with Hair” seeks to build confidence in children and change the narrative about Black hair.

“I’ve dealt with the same things that I wrote about in this book,” Pipkins said. “Whether it’s bullying [or] whether it’s other peers of mine that have talked about my appearance.”

The book centers a little boy who’s being picked on because of his natural hair and through his father’s guidance he learns how to love his hair.

“Each and everybody in this world, we are different,” Pipkins said. “We have different names, we are different sizes, we’re different heights, we’re different colors, so you have to love and build self confidence, embrace in yourself and have healthy conversations.”

Natural curls, braids, dreadlocks, afros, and twists are all popular hair styles in the Black community, yet hair discrimination continues to be a problem some face in schools and workplaces across the country. There have been viral stories of Black children being forced to change or cut their hair due to discriminatory dress codes and hair policies.

Soon, in the state of Texas those unjust policies will be illegal. This year’s legislative session saw the passage of the CROWN Act, and Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law. CROWN is an acronym for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.”

Texas is now the 23rd state to prohibit schools and workplaces from hair-based discrimination.

State Rep. Rhetta Bowers co-authored the Texas CROWN Act. She says this bill is a long time coming and will do wonders for the next generation.

“The passage of the legislation is a huge first step,” Rep. Bowers said. “Men, women and children will be confident because of the way they wear their hair.”

Confidence is Pipkins goal in writing his book; a book many parents are huddling together to buy for their kids.

Pipkins’ books can be purchased on online.

