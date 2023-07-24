WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday with a special tour at the Louisville Slugger Museum

By WLKY Digital Team

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A WWII veteran was celebrating his 100th birthday in a special way on Sunday.

Paul Jones had the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes tour at the Louisville Slugger Museum.

Jones was a young baseball player in Corbin, Kentucky when he was drafted into the military.

He trained at the Naval flight school in Pensacola under Boston Red Sox Star Ted Williams, who credited part of his success to the Louisville Slugger bat.

Jones was able to see the display honoring his fellow service member and friend.

“I followed Ted all the way through his career,” said Jones. “Then I was in awe when I got him as an instructor in Pensacola and he played baseball for the Pensacola Naval Air Station while he was my instructor. I worked out on the baseball field with him and I really enjoyed his friendship.”

Jones walks two miles five days a week and will be visiting Washington DC with Honor Flight Bluegrass in September.

