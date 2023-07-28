3 siblings among 4 killed in fiery crash on I-75 in Clayton County, police say

By Jennifer Lifsey

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — Four people and a dog are dead after an overnight crash on I-75 in Clayton County, according to police.

It happened a little after 1 a.m. Friday on I-75 South just before the I-285 eastbound exit.

Clayton County police say a car was going over 100 mph when it clipped another car and ended up crashing into a tree and catching fire. Four people and a dog were in the speeding car.

Two were ejected and two others and the dog burned inside the vehicle. All four people and the dog in the speeding car were killed. Police say they do not believe the car was racing.

Clayton County detectives say three of the victims are siblings ages 21, 18, and 12. The fourth victim, a female, still hasn’t been identified.

The person in the clipped car was injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

Clayton County’s public information officer says it was a traumatic scene for responding officers and they’ll be calling in the chaplain to speak with them.

“Just spoke with one of the sergeants on the scene, she said this is one of the most horrific scenes she’s ever seen so yes, our officers will probably seek assistance from our chaplains

and our peer support and everything,” said Julia Isaac, Clayton County Police Department Community Liaison.

Isaac also says this is one of three big wrecks from overnight and speeding is a huge problem at this time of night due to the empty roadways.

All lanes are back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

