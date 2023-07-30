Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County

By Gabe Swartz

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A driver who fell asleep at the wheel suffered serious injuries in a crash in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 65-year-old man from Garden City, Missouri, crashed a 1999 Ford F-250 on East 243rd Street near Staley Mound Road. MSHP said the man fell asleep while driving at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

As the man fell asleep, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, launching the vehicle airborne. The truck hit the ground and came to rest in a field on the south side of the road, according to MSHP.

The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries in the crash. Cass County Sheriff’s Department officers also responded to the scene.

