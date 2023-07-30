Off-duty CFD member dies after being pulled from water at 31st Street Beach

By CBS CHICAGO TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — An off-duty member of the Chicago Fire Department died Sunday morning after being pulled from Lake Michigan, officials confirmed.

A source tells CBS 2 that the member was at 31st Street Beach and had just ended his shift before heading to the beach.

CFD Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt confirmed the member was swimming with family while off the lakefront.

“Crews quickly responded and located him underwater but despite advanced care of our own paramedics and the medical team at the University of Chicago, he passed away,” she said.

She continues to say, “The loss of any of our members is a loss for the First Responder community and the city as a whole.”

Holt did not identify the member but did say he’s been on the job since 2009.

CFD says they will release more details after preliminary information is received from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office following their examination.

This is a developing story.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.