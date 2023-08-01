Homeowner fatally shoots man he believes is intruder, Atlanta police say

By Jennifer Lifsey

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A death investigation is underway Monday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they received a call around 1 a.m. for an attempted burglary but it turned into a person shot call.

It happened at the Landing Square apartments at 3378 Greenbriar Parkway.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man, later identified as Elijah Mathis, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. They say the homeowner believed a burglary was happening when he shot the man.

Police say the 25-year-old may have been going into the apartment, but it is unknown at this time whether it was intentional or a mistake. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mathis lived at the apartment complex.

Officers are currently speaking with the homeowner to determine exactly what led up to the shooting. They say the two men did not know each other.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Neighbor Shawnda Minor woke up to the scene outside her window.

“In America, you do have to kind of protect yourself, I do understand that. I don’t think the person who maybe was trying to break in knew what was on the other side. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bad situation,” said Minor.

