Neighbor rescued from burning Philadelphia home after girl hears him screaming

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A little girl heard her neighbor screaming for help and her mom alerted the Philadelphia Fire Department, leading to the neighbor’s rescue early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on North 57th Street near Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia after 5 a.m.

“I heard somebody screaming ‘help’ and then I finally look out the window and I saw the house on fire. My mom was asleep and I woke her up, she went outside to check it out and that house started catching on fire,” Charlee White said.

Officials say the man was on the roof of the porch when firefighters arrived.

The man rescued from the home had smoke inhalation and burns to his hands.

Officials say he’s in stable condition.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.