Rabid raccoon bites 2-year-old who attempted to pet it, Gwinnett County officials say

By Alexandra Parker

Click here for updates on this story

DACULA, Georgia (WANF) — A raccoon who bit a 2-year-old tested positive for rabies, according to Gwinnett County officials. They say the toddler attempted to pet it.

The incident happened Jul. 28 near the 2200 block of Brooks Road in Dacula.

This is at least the second reported rabid raccoon in metro Atlanta this month. A raccoon in Forsyth County tested positive July 16.

Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals. When it enters the body, it causes inflammation of the nervous system and is almost always fatal. The disease can enter the body through open cuts, bites or mucous membranes such as the eyes.

A beaver that attacked a girl on Lake Lanier earlier this month also tested positive, according to Hall County.

If you believe you had contact with the raccoon before its capture, call the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.