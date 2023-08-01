Scooter driver lucky to be alive after being struck in Philadelphia hit-and-run

By Christie Ileto

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A terrifying hit-and-run left a scooter driver injured, and the incident was caught on video.

Andrew Boyer is lucky to be alive after the incident at 20th and Girard in Philadelphia.

He was hit by a car while riding his scooter from the Barnes Foundation.

Surveillance video shows Boyer waiting for the light to change so he can cross the intersection.

When it turns green, he begins towards 20th, and that’s when the driver of a blue Pontiac is seen plowing into him.

The impact of the collision threw Boyer from his seat as pieces of his scooter flew around the intersection.

Not only does the driver run a red light, but flees the scene.

Philadelphia police are now investigating.

“How do they sleep at night? I couldn’t imagine hitting someone and driving off,” said Boyer. “Reevaluate your moral compass – that’s all I could say to them.”

