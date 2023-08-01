Two Families Reunite in Waipio After Finding Class Ring in France

By Arielle Argel

WAIPIO, Hawai’i (KITV) — Two families from opposite sides of the world have reunited in Hawaii – all because of a class ring found in France.

In November of 2021, Sebastien Roure was using a metal detector on a World War II battlefield in France. There he found a class ring with the initials R. and the name Kuroda. In hopes of finding the ring’s owner, he searched up the name, year, and the school name on the ring.

“They knew there was something behind it. It looked like a personal item. He had a gut feeling it would be important,” said Gerard Fort translating for Roure.

The ring belonged to Staff Sergeant Robert Kuroda, who attended Farrington High School in the 1940s. After high school, Robert Kuroda was drafted into the army during World War II and was stationed in France.

In 2022, members of the Kuroda family went to France to bring the ring back to Hawai’i. On Monday, Roure and his family visit the Kurodas to see the ring back in its rightful home.

“Within the family, it brought back a lot of pride. It brought, I think, knowledge to the younger generation, information to the younger generation but also brought a sense of pride to our generation for again the sacrifices of the generation above us,” said Kevin Kuroda, Robert Kuroda’s Nephew.

Robert Kuroda has a display at Kuroda Auto Body to honor him. The ring has joined the display next to his Medal of Honor. The Kurodas will be taking the Roure Family around Oahu to properly thank them for returning a piece of their family’s history.

