Bear takes dip, cools off in Massachusetts swimming pool

HINGHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A bear in Hingham, Massachusetts, could not resist a chance to enjoy the good life — and take a dip in a homeowner’s pool.

The Stefani family said the unexpected visitor was quite a surprise for their two kids, who happened to be home alone at the time on Friday.

“It looked like he was enjoying it, and I was at the window over there saying: ‘Oh nah!'” said Sebastian Stefani.

“I was pretty scared,” said Sebastian’s sister, Anabelle.

Sebastian and Anabelle then frantically called their parents, Ernola and Dennis, and asked them what they should do about the bear in their pool.

“She was freaking out. I was trying to keep everybody calm,” said Ernola Stefani.

Ernola and Dennis told their children to stay inside and call for help from Hingham Animal Control.

“They look cute swimming, but that’s a wild animal,” Dennis Stefani said.

“Don’t be a hero or try to take pictures or anything. (My children) took that one video and then they went into safety,” Ernola Stefani said.

The town’s Animal Control officer was able to coax the animal out of the water by making clapping sounds and shouting, according to Ernola. The bear then ran up a tree in the Stefani family’s backyard and over their fence.

Hingham Animal Control said the bear in the Stefani family’s pool is likely a young male that is searching for its own territory to roam. That bear is believed to be the same one that has been spotted in multiple South Shore communities over the past month, including Cohasset, Pembroke, Hanover, Marshfield and Scituate. The animal is now likely in Norwell.

