Former NFL player Curtis Eason taking his skills to the kitchen in Detroit

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — For some football players, it can be difficult to move on from the game that they grow up obsessing over.

As father time catches on and the body breaks down, it’s time for athletes to try to find what their next step outside of the game is going to be. For former NFL defensive tackle Curtis Eason, he found his path to life after football in two places: the firehouse and the smokehouse.

“We really cook anything that walks,” Eason told CBS Detroit.

Eason bounced around multiple leagues, between 1999 – 2007.

After hanging up the cleats, Eason became a firefighter. After spending his years fighting through smoke, he decided to open up a business that would bring a smokey flavor to Detroit’s barbecue scene.

Thus, Backdraft BBQ was born.

While Eason loves his working on his barbecue, he says it’s a passion that requires plenty of attention.

“Honestly, [I love] putting this [barbecuing] together. I enjoyed football, I enjoy the fire department. But this [barbecuing] needs a little more commitment,” Eason says.

With his trusted cherry wood by his side, Eason is burning up plenty of good foods: ribs, chicken, hot dogs, lamb.

“I’ve been cooking for a while,” Eason says. “I haven’t been quite this good for this long. But I always put something together. Whether it’s a bologna sandwich or an egg sandwich, whatever it be.”

“The food is delicious,” one customer told CBS Detroit. “I want that smoke.”

Curtis already made his mark in the food game. In 2022, he won best food truck at the Detroit Ribs and Chicken Festival.

But he doesn’t do it alone.

“My beautiful wife-to-be, she helps me a lot. [She’s my] backbone. You have to have somebody there that keeps you grounded, that keeps you stable, and keeps you motivated,” Eason says.

As for his thoughts on football, specifically, where he thinks the Lions are going to go, he says, “The Lions are good, very young team, very good team, very good coach. [A] disciplined team. I think they’ll be good; they’ll meet expectations and more.”

