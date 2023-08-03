Michigan woman charged for posing as nurse

By Web staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan accused of posing as a licensed nurse is facing an identity theft charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Federal investigators allege Leticia Gallarzo, 48, used the Michigan licensing number and name of a nurse for a job at a hospice facility in Allegan County. Officials say she did not have a valid license and falsely claimed she earned a master’s degree from The George Washinton University, according to a press release.

The facility learned through fingerprints Gallarzo had previous state and federal convictions for practicing nursing without a license in Texas in 2015 and 2016.

Gallarzo faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

“Any unqualified person who poses as a medical professional puts the lives of innocent patients at risk, as alleged in this case,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, in a statement. “I would like to thank the Michigan State Police for their outstanding investigative work during this case. The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to ensure identity theft cases like this one are thoroughly investigated.”

