Woman injured after 4-year-old granddaughter accidentally shoots her, Mobile police say

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate after a child reportedly accidentally shot and wounded her grandmother in a local store Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. inside America’s Thrift Store at 3725 Airport Blvd.

MPD said that according to reports, the woman was accompanied by her 4-year-old granddaughter inside the store when the child managed to access her grandmother’s gun, which accidentally discharged.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

