Dog on golf cart runs over 4-year-old girl in Michigan

By Alisha Dixon

Click here for updates on this story

WESTLAND, Michigan (WXYZ) — At Westland Fire Department’s Blue Brews & BBQ event on Saturday, a 4-year-old girl was run over by a dog on a golf cart, fire officials say.

At the event, a Westland firefighter was seated in the passenger seat of a golf cart while a dog was seated in the driver’s seat.

“There was a minor event last night at Blues, Brews, and BBQ in which the fire department’s Arson Dog, Bella, was sitting on the seat of a golf cart the fire department was using for the event,” Westland Fire Department said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The dog, the official confirmed, jumped down and hit the accelerator pedal which lunged the cart forward.

The firefighter seated in the passenger seat was able to grab the steering wheel and veer it away from the crowd, but it rolled over the left leg of a 4-year-old girl.

“Firefighters/Paramedics immediately assessed the child for injuries and while visibly shaken had no obvious injuries,” the department said.

Although shaken by the incident, the 4-year-old was uninjured and her mother declined to transport her to a local hospital.

“Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.