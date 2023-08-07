Hudson resident posed as different man for 28 years; arrested for identity theft, police say

By Matt Leighton

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WISN) — A New Hampshire resident has been arrested for identity theft after allegedly posing as another man from a different state for more than 20 years.

New Hampshire State Police said Juan Velazquez, 69, of Hudson, was arrested on Friday and charged with identity fraud, tampering with public records and unsworn falsification.

State police said an investigation began in June 2022 when someone in Pennsylvania was not able to renew their driver’s license because someone in New Hampshire held a credential with the same name.

Velazquez had fraudulently presented himself to be the person from Pennsylvania and unlawfully obtained documents to pose as them for the last 28 years, police said.

He was released on bail and will be arraigned in September.

