Indianapolis organization raising awareness about teen bullying and suicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Sisters Standing Together held an anti-bullying and suicide summit on Saturday afternoon.

Devine Robinson wrote an essay on bullying for the event.

“Me personally, I have been bullied before,” Robinson said.

Robinson says it was a situation with another girl at school.

“It made me feel sad, but I wasn’t alone,” Robinson said.

Sisters Standing Together wants everyone to know they’re not alone. At the summit, there were guest speakers, dances and essay readings.

“The purpose of doing this is to try to save lives of our younger children, teens and young adults,” Callie Sanders, founder of Sisters Standing Together, said.

“The streets are really rough for them. Life has been rough for them. Suicide is very high and we just want to give them some type of hope and show them another alternative other than a life of crime or misery,” Patricia Carter said.

Sanders says kids just need someone to listen and pay attention to them.

“The kids are back in school, so they’re going back to the same thing they left this past summer. They’re going back into the downfall and the struggle. They’ve got to go home and no one wants to hear them,” Sanders said.

Sisters Standing Together also connects kids with counseling services if they need them.

