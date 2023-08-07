‘It blew on me!’: Man shares video of close encounter with whales off Massachusetts coast

By Russ Reed

PROVINCETOWN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A group of people venturing off the coast of Massachusetts had a very close encounter with several whales.

Elijah Anderson shared video on Friday of what he and others thought were humpback whales approaching their boat while they were in the water off the Cape Cod community of Provincetown.

In the video, you can hear one man say, “It blew on me!” shortly after one whale came up for air and mist sprayed from its blowhole.

Multiple people on the boat can be heard saying they felt like the whales were greeting them and coming by the boat as if to say a quick “hello.”

The encounter left the group on board amazed and when someone asked if they should turn their boat back on, another person is heard saying: “No, no, no,” not wanting to cut their visit from the curious whales short.

