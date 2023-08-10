Kiski River alligator to become animal ambassador for reptile rescue

By Web staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — The alligator caught on the Kiski River will be putting its celebrity status to use as an animal ambassador for a local reptile rescue.

After multiple sightings over eight days, the alligator, named “Chomper” by rescuers, was caught by two kayakers on Sunday.

Nathan Lysaght from Nate’s Reptile Rescue said Chomper is being cared for at an undisclosed alligator foster and is doing well. Soon Chomper will join Lysaght’s Pittsburgh-based rescue, and he plans on using it as his nonprofit’s third animal ambassador.

Lysaght said when alligators at his rescue grow to be about 6 feet, they’re taken to a sanctuary in Texas or Florida. In the meantime, he said Chomper will be used in educational programs to show kids that while alligators are pretty cool, they aren’t ideal pets.

The Kiski Township police chief said it’s believed Chomper was abandoned by its owner. Lysaght said it seems like Chomper had been raised by hand.

